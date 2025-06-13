© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/13/25

Season 2025 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

The war between Israel and Iran is escalating and the new conflict is a rejection of President Trump’s deal-making efforts. Join guest moderator Ashley Parker of The Atlantic, Eugene Daniels of MSNBC, Tyler Pager of The New York Times, Matt Viser of The Washington Post and Nancy Youssef of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.

Aired: 06/12/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 10:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump soured on Putin?
Has Trump soured on Putin?
Clip: S2025 E28 | 10:38
Watch 13:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The future of federal disaster response
Trump's role as consoler-in-chief and the future of federal disaster response
Clip: S2025 E28 | 13:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/11/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/11/25
Episode: S2025 E28 | 26:46
Watch 10:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
AI and the future of media
AI and the future of media
Clip: S2025 E27 | 10:03
Watch 14:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump dominates the media better than other politicians
How Trump understands and dominates the media better than any other politician
Clip: S2025 E27 | 14:13
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic, 7/4/25
Episode: S2025 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/27/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/27/25
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 19:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of Iran’s nuclear program after U.S. airstrikes
The state of Iran’s nuclear program after U.S. airstrikes
Clip: S2025 E26 | 19:45
Watch 4:23
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The politicization of national intelligence under Trump
The politicization of national intelligence under Trump
Clip: S2025 E26 | 4:23
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/20/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/20/25
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:46