Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/21/24

Season 2024 Episode 25 | 26m 45s

We’re just days away from watching Joe Biden and Donald Trump, two men whose combined age is 159, debate in front of a television audience of millions. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic, Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times, Jonathan Karl of ABC News and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal for a look at what to expect when the rivals take the stage.

Aired: 06/20/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
