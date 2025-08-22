© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25

Season 2025 Episode 34 | 26m 46s

Despite the red carpet, B-2 flyovers, the burst of diplomatic activity, and President Trump’s large promises, there’s actually been no progress in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of MSNBC, Jonathan Karl of ABC News, Michael Scherer of The Atlantic and Matt Viser of The Washington Post to discuss this and more.

Aired: 08/21/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's revenge and retribution against his opponents
Trump's revenge and retribution against his opponents
Clip: S2025 E34 | 9:22
Watch 7:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The motivation for Trump's D.C. takeover
Trump's motivation for using the military for domestic law enforcement
Clip: S2025 E33 | 7:55
Watch 13:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Trump succeed in Alaska, or is Putin manipulating him?
Did Trump succeed in Alaska, or is Putin manipulating him?
Clip: S2025 E33 | 13:33
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Episode: S2025 E33 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Episode: S2025 E32 | 24:10
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s dramatic and destabilizing approach to the economy
Trump’s dramatic and destabilizing approach to the economy
Clip: S2025 E32 | 9:55
Watch 11:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What to expect from Trump's meeting with Putin
What to expect from Trump's meeting with Putin
Clip: S2025 E32 | 11:22
Watch 4:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump fires the messenger after dismal jobs report
Trump fires the messenger after dismal jobs report
Clip: S2025 E31 | 4:56
Watch 19:08
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Israel's troubles with Trump force its hand in Gaza?
Will Israel's troubles with Trump force its hand in Gaza?
Clip: S2025 E31 | 19:08
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Episode: S2025 E31 | 26:46