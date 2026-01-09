© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

Donald Trump often says he’s not a neoconservative and not a nation-builder, but he seems to be trying to remake the world. And at home, he’s unleashed ICE to remake America’s demographic reality. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch and Vivian Salama of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 01/08/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
