Explore Hispanic Heritage 2021

Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR television, radio and online. Highlights include American Masters: Rita Moreno; 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards; Alma's Way, a new children’s series from PBS Kids; and Celebrating Latinx Trailblazers, a special news series from WKAR's Michelle Jokisch Polo.

TV specials in primetime begin September 19 on WKAR World (ch. 23.2) with a line-up of three programs led by an encore broadcast of the American Masters special Raul Julia: The World's A Stage (8 p.m.). Also airing that evening: Beyond the Canvas: Modern Mexico (9:30 p.m) and Doc World: Siqueiros: Walls of Passion (10 p.m.). The channel features more than 30 additional Hispanic heritage-themed broadcasts through October 15.

Wednesdays beginning September 15, Michelle Jokisch Polo takes a look at trailblazing Latinos in the Capital Region. Listen during Morning Edition (6-9 a.m. on 90.5, 9-11 a.m. on 105.1) and All Things Considered (4-6 p.m. on 90.5, 6-8 p.m. on 105.1) for the special series, Celebrating Latinx Trailblazers.

Sunday, September 19 on 90.5, Fiesta! host Elbio Barilari highlights new works by Cuban composer Leo Brouwer. Even in his 80s, Brouwer continues his work as one of the top living composers in the world. Fiesta! presents some of his latest works. On Sunday, September 26, Fiesta! looks back at the then-largely ignored composer Alejandro García Caturla (1906-1940). But a revival of his works is just beginning, reevaluating a musician who produced some rather stunning works in his short 34 years alive.

Alma’s Way, a new animated series from Fred Rogers Productions, premieres October 4 on WKAR TV (Ch. 23.1). The series is created by Sonia Manzano, beloved by generations as “Maria” on Sesame Street, who broke new ground as one of the first Latino characters on national TV. Inspired by Manzano’s own childhood, Alma’s Way centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. The series will give children ages 4-6 the tools to find their own answers, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspective of others.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, American Masters presents the exclusive U.S. broadcast premiere of Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, airing October 5 at 9 p.m. on WKAR TV (ch 23.1). Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today. The special features new interviews with Moreno, Norman Lear, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hector Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally, and others.

The special 34TH Hispanic Heritage Awards premieres on Friday, October 8 at 10 p.m. on WKAR TV (ch. 23.1), celebrating the 2021 recipients of the annual awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries. Honorees include music legend Carlos Santana, singer/songwriter Kali Uchis, and Ron Rivera of the Washington NFL football team.

Listeners can always explore and experience Hispanic culture with our daily Latinx programming on 90.5 and 105.1. Weekday programming on 105.1 includes Linea Albierta (4 p.m.) and Pulso De La Tarde (5 p.m.). Weekends offer Latino USA (9 a.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays) and The Latin Alternative (3 p.m. Sundays) on 105.1; and Fiesta! (Sundays, 4 p.m.) on 90.5.