WKAR and Super WHY! at the 2021 MSU Homecoming Parade
Super WHY! and WKAR staff waving to fans in the MSU Homecoming parade.
Super WHY! waving to WKAR fans at the MSU Homecoming parade.
MSU fans enjoying the 2021 Homecoming Parade.
WKAR staff with Super WHY! in front of the WKAR van.
MSU fans enjoying the MSU Homecoming parade.
WKAR and Super WHY! participated in the 2021 Michigan State University homecoming parade! Enjoy a few highlights from this special event.
Photo Credit: WKAR Communications Intern Kristian Wayne