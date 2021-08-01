-
Michigan State University has canceled the 2019 Homecoming Parade due to stormy weather that is expected in the area late Friday afternoon. The decision…
-
Susan Packard is the 2019 Michigan State University Homecoming Grand Marshal. The MSU alum told WKAR that she will be watching closely the actions of…
-
Homecoming Grand Marshal Ernest Green leads Michigan State into homecoming week by sharing his story of unwavering courage and by attending MSU homecoming…
-
Thursday, Oct. 4, 2pm-3pm in WKAR Studio A | Join WKAR and MSU for a special screening of The Road to Little Rock and conversation with Ernest…
-
A Michigan State University alum who was at the center of a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement will be this year’s MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal.…
-
MSU Homecoming Weekend; Michigan State Madness; MSU Football; MSU Men's Basketball; U-M Football; High School Football; Zach Berridge; Weekend Winners. It…
-
LaVar and Lonzo Ball; Los Angeles Dodgers; LJ Scott; Allen Gant; Michigan Football; High School Football; Zach Berridge; Otis Wiley; Michigan State…
-
The 2017 Michigan State University homecoming parade will shutdown streets starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.Parade route: The parade begins at the Hannah…
-
Youtuber Tyler Oakley will be the grand marshal for Michigan State’s 2017 homecoming week.Tyler Oakley has been a YouTuber for ten years and he filmed his…
-
Michigan State University’s Homecoming week begins October 16, with the football game against the Indiana Hoosiers ending the week of festivities.The…