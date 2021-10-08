© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Station News

WKAR and PBS to Broadcast Three Peanuts Specials This Holiday Season

WKAR Public Media
Published October 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT
A Charlie Brown Christmas Holiday Special
Jessica Dasher/Courtesy of Apple
/
PBS

EAST LANSING, MI; October 8, 2021— This holiday season, WKAR and PBS will broadcast three Peanuts specials including It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The specials will air ad-free on WKAR TV, PBS and PBS KIDS, in addition to streaming on Apple TV+.

WKAR and PBS are delighted that this Peanuts’ beloved holiday special will be available to viewers across the country for free, ensuring that a cherished family tradition carries on for all.

SCHEDULE
Sun., Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

Sun., Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

Sun., Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing overacting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Due to licensing restrictions, this special program will not be carried on the WKAR TV Livestream.

