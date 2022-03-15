WKAR Presents 'Art of Healing’ Video Series During Youth Art Month

Young adults share stories of healing through art as they navigate the complexities of life.

EAST LANSING, MI; March 15, 2022 – Celebrating Youth Art Month, WKAR Public Media, Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University, and Youth Arts Alliance announce today the release of a series of short-form videos featuring personal stories of healing through art, as told by youth and young adults navigating the complexities of life. Youth Art Month, observed in March by the National Art Education Association, is a month of promoting art and art education in the United States.

"The Art of Healing" videos are available streaming in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org . The series will begin airing on WKAR television later this month, seen between regular programming on the PBS station from Michigan State University.

“The Art of Healing” series features the stories of participants in "Maker Space" workshops, a program of the Youth Arts Alliance. Select projects from those workshops made up the exhibit, "Making Space: Designing Youth Futures," on display at Broad Art Museum on the campus of Michigan State University from August 2021 into January 2022.

In one video, Gracie Jersey of Jackson, Michigan, shares her story of perseverance through tragedy and hardship and how completing her art project, "Movie Theatre," gives her a rare feeling of accomplishment. "I did it," she says. "I feel like I haven't been able to say that a lot."

"Youth Arts Alliance's ethos puts supportive relationships with skilled teaching artists at the center of individual healing, social and emotional growth, and community connectedness.,” said Heather Martin, founding director of Youth Arts Alliance. “Often YAA offers access to first-time arts experiences in a myriad of disciplines, energizing the creativity of young people through opportunity. The partnership between MSU Broad, WKAR and Youth Arts Alliance affirms the expansive talents of young people, their newly claimed identities as artists and celebrating their works in public exhibition."

In another video, Joycelyn Winchester of Ypsilanti, Michigan, tells of persevering through years of being homeless to graduate from high school and then college. Jocelyn says her art project, "Jocelyn's World," gave her "something to focus on and look forward to," and that "seeing my artwork on display [at Broad Art Museum] was very empowering."

“At the Broad Art Museum, we are dedicated to serving our communities with a particular focus on young adults,” said Dr. Monica Ramirez-Montagut, executive director at MSU’s Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum. “This project in partnership with Youth Arts Alliance and WKAR is making visible the manner in which the museum, through the arts, provides transformational experiences particularly for youth during a time in their lives when self-expression is essential for envisioning a positive, aspirational future and possible pathways to achieve that.”

“When we learned of this project and exhibit through our ongoing partnership with Broad Art Museum, we felt it was important to give these young adults a chance to share their stories,” said Julie Sochay, senior director of content and communication at WKAR. “And we’re glad to showcase the good that can be done when agencies such as Broad and the Youth Arts Alliance come together to make a difference in their community.”

"Making Space: Designing Youth Futures," was curated by Katie Greulich, Ph.D., in collaboration with Youth Arts Alliance, Ypsilanti; Our House, Washtenaw County; Western Career Prep, Jackson County; and Arts & Scraps, Detroit. Support for the exhibition was provided by the Elizabeth Halsted endowment fund.

"The Art of Healing" collection of videos is a co-production of WKAR Public Media and Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

