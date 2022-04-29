Curious Crew Returns for Eighth Season

Mondays beginning May 9 at 5:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Why do marshmallows expand? How does wind create power? Where does the speed of sound start and end? Explore these questions and more, as Curious Crew returns for an eighth season with ten new episodes.

Curious Crew, the Regional Emmy®-winning original series from WKAR, debuts the new season on Monday, May 9, with a show exploring marshmallow science, fruit science, wind power, and more. The episode also follows crew reporter Janellyn and Genesis on a virtual Curious About Careers visit with Engine Builder Hannah Maloof, Sonic Strategist Kristin Lueck, Lansing Baker and Business Owner Nikki Thompson Frazier, and other female professionals with careers in STEM.

Curious Crew airs in Michigan's capital region on WKAR-TV (ch. 23.1, Comcast 904, WOW 157) on Mondays at 5:30 p.m., with repeats Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. (check local listings).

Episodes are also streaming on-demand in the free PBS Video App and online at video.wkar.org.

Dr. Rob Stephenson, the series host and producer, incorporates Next Generation Science Standards into the show, with crew members working on their own to model science phenomena. Other topics the crew explores in the new season include electric motors, speed of sound, and structural forces.

Season eight production was conducted following Michigan State University health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crew members participated in all activities by connecting with Dr. Rob at WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University via video conferencing technology.

Curious Crew is distributed to public broadcasting stations across the country by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA).

Since the WKAR original series first aired in October 2014, Curious Crew has been honored with three national awards (NETA and Telly), eight Regional Emmy® awards, and three Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Season eight of Curious Crew is made possible in part with support from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy.