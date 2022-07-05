The 2022 PBS Short Film Festival Features WKAR Film

EAST LANSING, MI; July 5, 2022 – Returning for its 11th year from July 11-22, the PBS Short Film Festival is back with an annual virtual showcase of independent films from featured filmmakers across the country. This year, WKAR’s Nicole Zaremba, director and producer for WKAR-TV, has a short film entered in the showcase.

With this year’s theme “Stories that Stick,” the PBS Short Film Festival highlights the impact of powerful storytelling. The featured films cover topics such as race, social injustice, religion, family, environment, public policy, and love. In addition, a panel of nine jury members will select their favorite film of the festival for the Juried Prize.

“It is an honor to represent this film, a collaboration between WKAR and NOVA, at the PBS Film Festival,” said Zaremba. “Sharing stories that facilitate difficult conversations, like systemic racism within women’s healthcare, affords us the opportunity to examine the current medical establishment and the opportunity to change.”

Twice as Likely: Black Infant Mortality Rates in the U.S. explores the disparity between White infant mortality, 4.6 per 1,000 U.S. births, and Black infant mortality, 10.8 per 1,000 U.S. births. The WKAR short film. will be available to stream Mon., July 11 and on the PBS YouTube and Facebook accounts, Sat., July 16.

“Public media offers the opportunity to dig a little deeper, tell the stories that need to be told, and bring to light the societal issues that need to be addressed,” said Julie Sochay, WKAR senior director of content and communication. “Twice as Likely is a powerful story, and we are honored that this film is being recognized as part of the PBS Short Film Festival, and will be shared throughout the PBS network.”

Since the festival’s inception in 2012, hundreds of films celebrating love, acceptance, family, strength, equality, friendship, loyalty and more have been presented. Each film brings to life a unique and impactful story to be revisited for years to come.

Starting at midnight on Monday, July 11, audiences can watch and share all 27 films from pbs.org/filmfestival and wkar.video.org.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/ .

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.