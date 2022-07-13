GOP Primary Candidate Conversation on Public TV this Week

EAST LANSING, MI; Jul. 13, 2022 – With the Michigan primary elections just weeks away, the WKAR original series Off the Record will host a conversation with candidates for the 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary race.

The special election 2022 edition airs in mid-Michigan on Fri., Jul. 15, at 8:30pm ET; and repeats Sun., Jul. 17 at 11:00am on WKAR-TV 23.1 and streaming. Check local listings for dates and times on your PBS station.

At this time, Off the Record has confirmed invited candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano will participate in the conversation moderated by producer and anchor Tim Skubick. Invited candidate Tudor Dixon has confirmed that she will not be participating.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.