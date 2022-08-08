People News: Sarah Lehr Moves to Report for Wisconsin Public Radio

After spending many hours reporting news for the Capital Region’s PBS and NPR station, WKAR Politics and Civics Reporter Sarah Lehr will be moving to Madison, WI to report for Wisconsin Public Radio.

Lehr joined WKAR in June of 2021 and has been featured several times on NPR programs including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

"Sarah came to WKAR from a background in print, but quickly adapted to the workflow of public radio. The fact that in her time here she was featured numerous times on NPR nationally and garnered statewide awards is a testament to her great work,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News managing editor. “She will be deeply missed at WKAR, but the team is very excited to follow her future coverage."

During her time at WKAR, Lehr’s investigative work was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her look into the mysterious funding behind marijuana proposals in Michigan. She also received many awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors and the Society of Professional Journalists - Detroit Chapter.

“It's bittersweet for me to be leaving WKAR for a new challenge,” said Lehr. “I've grown so much as a journalist here and I'm thankful to everyone in mid-Michigan who entrusted me with their stories and supported WKAR's work.”

Listen or read more about Lehr’s time at the station in a recent interview with WKAR's Megan Schellong.

