Hundreds of PBS KIDS fans celebrate with WKAR

EAST LANSING, MI; Feb 23, 2023 – Families from across mid-Michigan came together on a Saturday in late January to celebrate PBS KIDS Day with WKAR 2023. The annual event drew more than 900 attendees of all ages. PBS KIDS Day with WKAR took place at WKAR television studios on the campus of Michigan State University on Jan. 28, 2023. It was the first in-person celebration of PBS KIDS Day since 2020.

Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU A young child spins for a prize in WKAR Studio B. With Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager (left), and Kevin Cooney, WKAR director of annual giving (center).

“Being able to watch my boys enjoy a morning full of learning with their favorite PBS characters was a wonderful experience,” said Marianne Black, a mother who attended the event with her two sons. “As an MSU alum myself, it brings me so much happiness when there are events like this for parents to come and enjoy with their children.”

Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew after wrapping up their final on-stage demonstration at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR 2023.

The celebration included interactive presentations with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, along with other activities such as giveaways and a prize wheel. Alma, of the PBS KIDS program Alma’s Way, was there for children to meet and pose with for photos. WKAR is also celebrating a century of service, so the crowd of children in attendance sang Happy Birthday to WKAR for its 100th birthday.

Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU Young fans meet and pose with Alma of Alma’s Way in WKAR Studio F.

“Seeing kids of all ages engage with our characters and programming with such excitement was an absolute pleasure,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “Watching the crowd of children learn about physics and chemical reactions from Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew in real-time was especially a highlight for me.”

Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU Three attendees join in the celebration.

WKAR education team held a book giveaway with children’s books ranging across a wide variety of age groups. Hundreds of children walked away from the event with free books thanks to the giveaway.

“Helping spread the joy of reading to young members of the WKAR community is always a privilege,” said Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education. “Knowing that these books will go on to bring knowledge and joy to the children receiving them is something I cherish.”

WKAR was joined for the day by a dozen community partners sharing activities. Partners included Abrams Planetarium, Capital Area District Libraries, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, Ingham ISD – GSRP, Michigan Education Trust (MET), MSU Federal Credit Union, Child and Family Charities, Sweet Encounter Bakery, Potter Park Zoo, Crest Pontoon / Merrill Institute, MSU Power Plant, and the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is supported in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.