Kids from Across Mid-Michigan Visit WKAR Studios for Curious Crew Casting Call

East Lansing, MI; Sept. 11, 2023 – More than 100 aspiring young scientists turned out for the Curious Crew casting call held on August 22. With each child accompanied by parents, guardians, and tag-a-longs, over 250 community members got an inside look at the WKAR TV studios during the three hours of auditions.

Out of the auditions, 36 new cast members were selected to participate in the upcoming season. Season ten will begin production during the fall of 2023 and is expected to debut on WKAR TV beginning early 2024.

“Having so many enthusiastic children come out to audition with Dr. Rob was a great time for both our WKAR team and the children alike,” said Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer. “Seeing the excitement on kids’ faces as they worked on a hands-on activity with Dr. Rob goes to show that the experience is fun for all of the kids, regardless of being selected or not.”

1 of 3 — Casting-Call-082223-Station-News-Selects-02.jpg Three Curious Crew hopefuls focus on building a house of cards for the STEM challenge stage of the casting call. Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU 2 of 3 — Casting-Call-082223-Station-News-Selects-03.jpg Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, and two Curious Crew cast members orient children and their families to casting call in the CAS 145 lecture hall. Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU 3 of 3 — ccrew-casting-call-20230822_5261 copy.JPG Dr. Rob Stephenson, host of Curious Crew, “auditions” for fun at the end of casting call. Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU

Kids and their parents had the chance to meet some members of the Curious “Crew” as well. Curious About Careers hosts Janellyn and Genesis oriented children and their families to the casting call and joined some of the kids to deliver the signature “stay curious!” tagline to the camera.

Caregivers watched from afar as each child conducted a mini-screen test. From there, participants were then grouped together for the team STEM challenge, which involved building a house of cards under a time constraint.

“We're excited to go into the tenth season of Curious Crew with so many new faces,” said Dr. Rob Stephenson, host of Curious Crew. “Getting to guide the kids along during the STEM challenge is always a lot of fun because they get so invested in the process!”

Curious Crew is supported in part by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Consumers Energy Foundation.