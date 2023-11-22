WKAR 90.5 Named Best Radio Station in City Pulse Top of the Town 2023 Contest

WKAR fans and City Pulse readers voted WKAR 90.5 the #1 Best Radio Station in Greater Lansing for Top of the Town 2023. We would like to express our gratitude to all who voted in the contest and who continue to tune into 90.5 for the best classical and news programming in mid-Michigan.

According to the City Pulse website, the 2023 Top of the Town contest was launched to inform potential visitors of the best that Lansing has to offer. The contest covered 338 categories across dining, shopping, services, people, and more. More than 20,000 voters registered and cast 247,000 votes in the contest.

WKAR 90.5 is mid-Michigan's source for NPR News and classical music. 90.5 features WKAR Classical, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered, with more than 110 hours each week of classical music, plus jazz and folk on weekend evenings. 90.5 Classical is hosted by Jamie Paisley, Jody Knol, and Linda Kernohan. Morning Edition is hosted by Megan Schellong and All Things Considered is hosted by Sophia Saliby.

Read the full list of Top of the Town 2023 winners of here: https://lansingcitypulse.revfluent.com/bestof/portal/3d4489cc-cdbb-43c1-bb54-16f736d97e0a#/