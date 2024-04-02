Music Listeners will Enjoy Two New WKAR Radio Programs in April

This week, WKAR Public Media debuts two new radio shows on 90.5 FM. Feminine Fusion explores the influence of women in music by highlighting their work and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center features live performances from a variety of artists.

Feminine Fusion airs on Thursdays at 7pm on 90.5 FM, beginning April 4, 2024. The program showcases women from throughout history and in the present day who create, perform, and inspire. Composer and announcer Diane Jones of WCNY-FM in Syracuse, NY, is the program’s host.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center airs on Sundays at 1pm on 90.5 FM, beginning April 7, 2024. The radio series features recordings of live performances from Alice Tully Hall and the Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio. Hosted by Elliott Forrest, each episode features commentary from CMS Co-Artistic Director David Finckel and an inside look from one of the performers featured.

The two new shows air in time slots that were previously home to Michigan Matinee, hosted by Jamie Paisley, WKAR director of radio programming. That show aired its final episode March 28 after eight years on the air.

“After sharing my love of film scores with audiences for a large part of the last decade, it is time to retire Michigan Matinee and put my sights on new programming for our mid-Michigan community,” said Paisley. “With many of those favorite scores now a regular part of our classical library and daily rotation, film music still has a home on WKAR. Keep your ears open for a new local program, hosted by yours truly, to be announced later this spring.”

For the full 90.5 WKAR schedule, visit www.wkar.org/90-5-wkar-radio-schedule