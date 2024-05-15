© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKAR Storytellers Receive 2024 Regional Emmy® Nominations

WKAR Public Media
Published May 15, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
Emmy Award
NATAS Michigan

EAST LANSING, MI; May 15, 2024 – The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned 12 Regional Emmy® nominations for their productions. The nominations were announced on May 15 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan's capital region.

NOMINATIONS

The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

Winners will be announced during the 46th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 15, 2024, at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit www.natasmichigan.org
Tags
Station News WKAR Awards
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE