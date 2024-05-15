WKAR Storytellers Receive 2024 Regional Emmy® Nominations
EAST LANSING, MI; May 15, 2024 – The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned 12 Regional Emmy® nominations for their productions. The nominations were announced on May 15 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan's capital region.
NOMINATIONS
- Children/Youth/Teen - News
Curious About Careers
Carol Yancho, Producer
- Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Carol Yancho, Producer
Al Martin, Reporter
Eugene Wilson V, Photographer
Carlos Mendoza, Director
- Documentary – Cultural
Afrofantastic: The Transformative World of Afrofuturism
Julian Chambliss, Writer
Peter Johnston, Editor
- Education/Schools
Building the Reading Brain
Steven Boughton, Producer
Jason Vlahos, Editor
- Children/Youth/Teen
Curious Crew – Baseball Science
Carol Yancho, Producer
Rob Stephenson, Writer
- Image Promotion (Single Spot)
Mid-Michigan Lives at WKAR
Carol Yancho, Producer
- Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
Host Composite
Al Martin, Host
- Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
Host Composite
Rob Stephenson, Host
- Editor – Short Form Content
Inspired Design
Jason Vlahos, Editor
- Editor – Spot Announcement
Mid-Michigan Lives at WKAR
Scott Schoessel, Editor
- Multimedia Journalist
Distinctly Michigan
Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist
- Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics
Graphics Composite
Dan Wogan, Graphic Artist
The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.
Winners will be announced during the 46th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 15, 2024, at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.
For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit www.natasmichigan.org