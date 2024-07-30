WKAR's Yancho Accepts Position at Arizona PBS

EAST LANSING, MI; July 30, 2024 – Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer and director, has accepted a position at Arizona PBS. She will take on her new role as senior director of content at Arizona PBS beginning this August.

Yancho joined WKAR in 2016 as a producer and, for the last five years, has served as senior producer and director where she leads content producers and other production staff. Some of the content that Carol developed and produced for WKAR include the Michigan Emmy® award-winning kids science program Curious Crew, Curious About Careers, Beyond the Score, and the WKAR Family series and oversaw the production of the digital series Serving Up Science and NOVA Science and Society.

“WKAR has been named Michigan Public Broadcasting Station of the Year every year that Carol has been with us at WKAR. Her high standards and skill leading our talented, dedicated media team are a big part of why we have achieved those honors,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “While she will be sorely missed here at WKAR, I am so glad to see Carol moving into this new role where she can share her expertise and passion for storytelling with the community served by Arizona PBS.”

Yancho has actively been involved with the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) during her time at WKAR. She served on the NATAS Board of Governors for three years and was also the chair of the NATAS Michigan Student Production Awards throughout that time.

Before coming to WKAR, Carol spent time producing content for national networks, including HGTV, Lifetime Movie Network, A&E, GAC, Discovery/OWN, Animal Planet, TLC, Comcast, and CNN across the country and internationally. A six-time Michigan Regional Emmy Award winner, Yancho earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications arts and sciences from Michigan State University.

“Over the past eight years at WKAR Public Media, I've had the privilege of working with an incredibly talented and dedicated team,” said Yancho. “Together, we've created original content that has not only enriched our community but also pushed the boundaries of public media. As I move on to a more senior position at Arizona PBS, I carry with me invaluable experiences, cherished memories, and profound gratitude for the opportunity to grow and innovate at WKAR.”

At Arizona PBS, Yancho’s new role as senior director of content will provide leadership to the array of content creators at the organization. Carol will oversee all content efforts across TV, video, digital, podcasting, and more, in her new role.