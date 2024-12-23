Streaming now: WKAR originals feature poetry, sports, food, A.I. and more

EAST LANSING, MI; Dec. 23, 2024 – Available now from WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University is a rich library of recent original video programming for free on-demand streaming. Spanning poetry, sports, food science, artificial intelligence, and more, these WKAR originals aired or released in the fall of 2024 are available now to watch free at video.wkar.org and in the free PBS app.

“Michigan in Verse” is a new digital series showcasing the diverse voices of Michigan poets as they share stanzas and stories with the state’s current poet laureate. The first episode features Nandi Comer presenting two original poems and sharing her experiences as Michigan’s first poet laureate in over 60 years.

Also new is season five of “Serving Up Science,” with series host Sheril Kirshenbaum offering science-backed tips to make your favorite foods even better. Episodes exploring the taste of water and cooking with gas stoves are available now, with additional episodes coming in January. “Serving Up Science” is produced in cooperation with PBS Digital Studios and published on the PBS Food YouTube channel.

In addition to those new offerings, the complete fall 2024 line-up of WKAR television original specials and miniseries is available for streaming on-demand now.

Uncovering stories where sports and society intersect, the complete first season of “Beyond the Score with Al Martin” is streaming now. Across three episodes, host Al Martin offers a look inside minor league baseball, breaking, and sports social media; examines athletes and mental health, with guests James Moore and Terry Hessbrook; and speaks with former MSU men’s basketball player Anthony Ianni and follows the emergence of MSU gymnastics. "Beyond the Score with Al Martin" is supported in part by Capital Insurance Services.

“Binary Minds” aired its final of three episodes earlier this month. “A.I. in Art” explores how A.I. is redefining creativity and the implications it has for the art world. “A.I. in Healthcare” looks at how A.I. is being incorporated into healthcare and what it means for the future of medicine. “A.I. in Education” explores how A.I. is being incorporated into classrooms and what it means for the future of education. “Binary Minds” is supported in part by The MSU Research Foundation.

“Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine” is a new WKAR original documentary that shares inspiring stories of support for Ukraine amidst that country's struggle to maintain its sovereignty and freedom. “Support Line” aired October 31 on WKAR TV.

“Decoding Disinformation” aired September 26 as a live television special, examining artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation ahead of the 2024 elections. Experts from diverse fields explore how AI is transforming the way false information is created, disseminated, and consumed. The live broadcast was hosted by Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “Decoding Disinformation” is supported in part by The MSU Research Foundation.

In addition to these WKAR originals and the latest free offerings from PBS, viewers can unlock an expanded library of PBS programming on-demand with a WKAR Passport membership.

Watch for encore broadcasts of many of these WKAR originals as part of the “Best of the Midwest” schedule debuting on WKAR-TV channel 23.1 in January 2025.