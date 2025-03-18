Statewide Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled March 19

It's severe weather season and tornadoes can strike at any time. Do you have a plan to keep you and your family safe? As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, WKAR will participate in the voluntary statewide tornado drill Wed., Mar. 19 at 1 p.m.

The alert on Wednesday is coordinated to air with local communities who have the option of sounding their tornado sirens at the same time. The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division encourages everyone to put your tornado safety plans to the test.

Don't be alarmed if you hear sirens or see emergency alerts. This is just a drill. For more information, head to www.michigan.gov/miready .

WKAR 90.5 FM is the State Primary station and Local Primary 2 station for Central Michigan in the Michigan Emergency Alert System, relaying emergency messages from the Michigan State Police and numerous local, state and federal agencies to media outlets throughout Michigan. As State Primary, every TV and radio station in Michigan receives these alerts from WKAR, either directly or relayed through local primaries.