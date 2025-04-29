RELEASE: WKAR hosts Community Impact Forum

EAST LANSING, MI; Apr 29, 2025 - WKAR Public Media invites the community to join a special event about the power and impact of public media in mid-Michigan. The WKAR Community Impact Forum takes place Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30pm at WKAR Studios on the campus of Michigan State University.

“At a time when public media faces growing challenges, we invite our community to join us for a behind the scenes look at how WKAR serves mid-Michigan through local information, educational resources, and inspiring storytelling,” said Ashlee Smith, Senior Director of Content and Education. “Whether you're a lifelong fan or just getting to know us, this event is for you.”

The evening will include panel Q&A moderated by Shawn Turner, WKAR General Manager. Panel speakers include WKAR senior leaders and staff*:



Shawn Turner, WKAR General Manager

Ashlee Smith, Senior Director of Content and Education

Brant Wells, Senior Director of Station Operations

Melanie McGuire, Senior Director of Content and Education

Jamie Paisley, Director of Radio Programming

Robin Pizzo, Director of Education

Bobby Taylor, Television Production Assistant/Experiential Learning Coordinator

Ken Merley, Operations Supervisor

Guests will hear from the people who power WKAR, see the impact WKAR is making in the community, and leave with the tools, information, and inspiration they need to make their voice be heard.

Leading up to and immediately following the forum, guests will also have an opportunity to record a video message sharing a personal story about the impact WKAR has had on their life or in their community.

“For years, we’ve heard directly from supporters who reach out and express their appreciation for WKAR. At this critical moment, we’re inviting our entire community, from long-time supporters to those just getting to know us, to learn more about the public media station that serves you and to share your WKAR story with your community,” said Shawn Turner, General Manager, “Public media belongs to all of us—come find out how you can help keep it strong.”

The WKAR Community Impact Forum is a free event and registration is recommended. RSVP here.

*Panel speakers subject to change.