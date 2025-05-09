Shawn Turner selected for Executive Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative

East Lansing, MI; May 9, 2025 – Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, has been selected as one of 23 fellows for the 2025 Public Media Executive Editorial Integrity and Leadership Institute (EILI). The fellowship will provide public media leaders with training and resources to help build stronger stations and strengthen local journalism.

“At a time when many local media sources have shuttered and news deserts continue to grow, WKAR has doubled-down on our commitment to provide the news and information that matters most to our neighbors in mid-Michigan communities,” said Turner, “Our participation in the Executive Editorial Integrity and Leadership Institute will ensure that our viewers and listeners can continue to expect high-quality, reliable reporting from their local public media station.”

Developed by the Poynter Institute and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the Executive EILI brings together public media leaders serving a variety of audiences, from rural to regional networks, with the common goal of serving and reflecting local voices and perspectives. The program builds on the Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative, a CPB-supported program that has graduated 150 editors in the past six years.

For more about the initiative, visit https://cpb.org/pressroom/Introducing-Public-Media-Executives-Selected-2025-PoynterCPB-Fellowship-Strengthen.