© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brant Wells named co-chair of PBS Interconnection Working Group

WKAR Public Media
Published June 20, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
Portrait of Brant Wells
Dan Wogan
/
WKAR-MSU

East Lansing, MI; June 20, 2025 | WKAR Senior Director of Station Operations Brant Wells has been named co-chair of the PBS Interconnection Working Group (IWG). The group supports nationwide emergency alert services and content distribution by representing the needs of all Interconnection partners and providing ongoing support and advice to the PBS Interconnection Team.

The Next Generation of Interconnection System (NGIS), also called Interconnection or sIX for short, is the backbone of public media’s distribution network and provides vital connectivity within the public media ecosystem. The Interconnection system provides lifesaving emergency alerts and communications across the country via PBS’s Warning, Alert, and Response Network (WARN). The system also facilitates content exchange among PBS, national program distributors, individual stations, and joint master control facilities to provide programming for viewers locally and nationwide.

"At WKAR, we’re proud to be a local part of the Interconnection system, delivering trusted programs to our community and supporting critical services like emergency alerts,” Wells said. “I’m honored to step into this new role and work alongside PBS and station leaders nationwide to ensure the Interconnection network continues to evolve and support the growing needs of stations and the communities they serve.”

Wells also serves on the PBS Engineering and Technology Advisory Council (ETAC), the Digital Distribution Working Group (DDWG), and the PBS Local Presence Working Group. He also serves as a career mentor through both the PBS Mentor Program and the PBS Accelerate Mentor Program.

He previously served as chair of the PBS Digital Media Advisory Committee (DMAC).

Before coming to WKAR in 2016, Wells spent eleven years as a post-production specialist in Los Angeles and Florida. He is a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Communications-Media Production.
Tags
Station News People News
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

Help WKAR reach 200 donations by June 20 to fund more of the fact-based reporting mid-Michigan relies on. When we hit the goal, MSU Federal Credit Union will unlock a $10,000 gift in support of your public media station.

Be one of the 200. Give now.

DONATE