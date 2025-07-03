WKAR presents MI Michigan Stories: Life in the Great Lakes State

EAST LANSING, MI; Jul 3, 2025 – Michiganders have stories to tell, and the most entertaining true stories will be featured on the new monthly radio show and podcast, MI Michigan Stories: Life in the Great Lakes State.

The first episode launches Saturday, July 5 at 11am ET on 90.5 FM in mid-Michigan, streaming on wkar.org and as a podcast on Spotify. Watch for new episodes on the first Saturday of each month. MI Michigan Stories is presented by WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.

Michigan native Rob Prince hosts the new series that explores the funny, heartfelt, sad, strange, and beyond through conversations recorded directly from neighbors, family, friends, and anyone across the state who has a great story to tell.

“Everyone has a memorable story that brings a unique experience or perspective to light,” said Prince. “From an alien encounter to a 3-year-old sister’s clinking head, the tie that binds these stories and connects the storyteller with our listeners is the great state of Michigan. There’s no place like it and Michiganders have the stories to prove it.”

“MI Michigan Stories shares stories from every corner of our state and connects people across communities,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education. “WKAR is proud to present this series that so perfectly reflects the mission and purpose of public media.”

MI Michigan Stories follows the successful launch of Prince’s first storytelling project Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaska, which includes a live event in addition to the radio show and podcast. The podcast has received wide acclaim from both locals and listeners across the country who have gotten a glimpse into real Alaskan life from the stories shared.

In addition to producing podcasts, radio shows, and live events, Prince has taught documentary filmmaking for nearly 20 years. He is currently a professor in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.

If you have a story that could be featured on MI Michigan Stories: Life in the Great Lakes State, learn how you can submit a story idea at mimichiganstory.com.

