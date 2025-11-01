$400,000 down – $100,000 to go by Dec. 31

Dear Friend of WKAR,

Earlier this year, WKAR lost $1.6 million in federal funding. Through cost-cutting, staff reductions, and special fundraising, we reduced that shortfall to $500,000. Today, thanks to your generosity, we’ve already closed $400,000 of that gap – an incredible milestone for our community-supported station.



This moment is about more than numbers. It’s about what your support makes possible every day:

Trusted journalism from Melorie Begay on Morning Edition and Sophia Saliby on All Things Considered and Fresh Air

Curated classical music that brings you new composers, local ensembles, and beloved performances for free

Programs that inform, inspire, and connect mid-Michigan

To close the final $100,000 by December 31, we’ll need to raise about $100,000 more than during the same period last year. Every gift – and every sustaining donation – moves us closer.

How can you help? Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution. DONATE HERE.

Thank you for standing with WKAR. Together, we are closing the gap.

With appreciation,

Kevin Cooney

WKAR Director of Annual Giving

P.S. WKAR is looking for donors willing to provide matching gifts for Giving Tuesday and our year end fundraising efforts. If you're interested in providing this tool to help us close the gap, email me at kevin.cooney@wkar.org or call 517-884-4789.