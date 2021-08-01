-
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- WKAR was honored to receive the 2017 Michigan Public Television Station of the Year award along with multiple other awards from…
-
Friday, October 20 at 6pm in East Lansing | Look for your favorite WKAR personalities in the parade, and be sure to grab some great giveaways! Curious…
-
Friday, Sept. 15 & Saturday, Sept. 16 in Old Town Lansing | The blues are in back in Old Town and WKAR will be there each evening!WATCH LIVESTREAM HERE |…
-
Friday, Aug. 4 & Saturday, Aug. 5 in Old Town Lansing | Jazz comes to the streets of Old Town, surrounded by art galleries, unique retail stores and grand…
-
WKAR Public Media staff, associates, and their colleagues in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University were honored with five wins at the 2017…
-
EAST LANSING, MI; June 2, 2017 -- In a QuizBusters championship series of games seen on WKAR TV over the weekend [Saturday, 5/27/17], the Okemos…
-
Fri. June 2 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join host Rashida Jones to honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and…
-
May 31 - June 2, LIVE Webcasts Daily | The Conference will feature top-level speakers, insightful panels and other programming with nearly 1,600 statewide…
-
For three years now, Shelly Smith has been herding cats. She is the Ann Arbor organizer of ‘50 First Jokes,’ which brings 50 fellow comedians onto one…
-
Are you making a New Year's resolution? Read this before the ball drops.2017 will bring a rush on exercise equipment, a spike in dating website…