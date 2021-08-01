247 Sports

-
Mid-Michigan high schools, like many others in the state, are struggling to keep gymnastics programs going in the face of dominant club programs.HOLT,…
Super Bowl Media Day; Detroit Pistons; Reggie Jackson; MSU Football Recruiting; Jeremy Warnemuende.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" the Super…
Quidditch is a pretty big deal for the young wizards and witches at Hogwarts. The Quidditch World Cup, held every four years since 1473, is like the…
A story out of Detroit has shocked the recruiting world. Ohio State's running back coach just left for the NFL and it left Detroit Cass Tech's Mike Weber…
To open, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Matt to talk all things Michigan State basketball and football. They mainly discuss recruiting and recent…