50 Years After The Fires

-
This story originally aired on WKAR in July 2017. In the early 1960’s, Detroit had one of the highest standards of living in the country. But not everyone…
-
Tonight, the East Lansing City Council is expected to make a symbolic gesture that’s taken 50 years to materialize. Prior to 1968, African-Americans were…
-
White privilege is an issue that’s being discussed more and more in recent years. But what exactly is it?WKAR's Katie Cook explores that question with a…
-
Head to the Detroit Institute of Arts for their artistic take on 50 years after the 1967 Uprising in Detroit.It’s called Art of Rebellion: Black Art of…
-
All this week, WKAR has reported on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 uprising in Detroit. The disturbance brought many civil rights issues to the…
-
Inside the Charles Wright Museum of African American History, curator Patrina Chatman decided to take a different path when it came to addressing the 1967…
-
Fifty years ago today, Detroit was in devastation. The police raid of an after-hours bar on July 23, 1967 triggered a massive wave of arson, looting and…
-
Big Ten Media Days; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Riots; Willie Horton; Scott Pohl; Drama in the NBA.On this episode of "Current Sports with Al…
-
Detroit wasn’t the only city in Michigan that experienced racial tension and violence during the turbulent summer of 1967. Disturbances ranging from…
-
On July 23rd, 1967, tensions in Detroit boiled over into what came to be known as the Detroit riots. By the time the unrest ended several days later, 43…