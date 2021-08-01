-
A 41-year-old Iraqi-born man who had lived in the U.S. since he was an infant but was deported in June for committing multiple crimes has died in…
-
The ACLU is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit. The lawsuit says a school district’s policy that’s supposed to protect LGBTQ students from…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major lower court decision that allows Michigan tax dollars to flow to private schools.A coalition of…
-
Public school advocates and the ACLU of Michigan want the Michigan Supreme Court to take their case. They want the court to reverse a decision that lets…
-
Michigan’s public schools lost in court today. Multiple public school organizations and the ACLU sued the state over a multi-million dollar budget…
-
The ACLU of Michigan wants a Michigan Walmart store to stop selling merchandise using the word “Redskins.”The organization sent a letter on Wednesday to…
-
A federal judge in Detroit says there's evidence to suggest that immigration officials have been threatening Iraqi detainees at a Michigan jail and…
-
A state law that allows tax dollars to go to private and parochial schools is making its way through the courts. The Michigan Court of Appeals heard…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court won’t decide if a controversial practice by the Grand Rapids Police Department is constitutional. But it did make a decision…
-
Michigan mother is suing the city of Flint after a school resource officer handcuffed her 7-year-old son for about an hour during an afterschool…