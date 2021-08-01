-
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has chosen a new leader for the state Department of Civil Rights.Agustin Arbulu was fired as executive director of…
-
The Civil Rights Commission in Michigan has voted to fire the director of the state's Department of Civil Rights after it emerged that he made…
-
The embattled director of Michigan's civil rights department has taken a leave of absence, weeks after he was reprimanded for making inappropriate remarks…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that the state's civil rights director should resign or be fired after he made inappropriate, offensive…
-
Michigan's Civil Rights Commission chair says discussions during a closed session on a complaint against the state's civil rights director won't be…
-
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has directed an agency to continue investigating complaints of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender…
-
The director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights is turning down a $24,740 bonus that was approved by a state commission in a closed-door…