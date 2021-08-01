-
A Montreal man convicted of stabbing a police officer at a Flint, Michigan airport was in debt and saw the attack as a way to become a martyr while…
A Montreal man who told investigators that his "mission was to kill and be killed" was convicted of terrorism and other crimes Tuesday in the stabbing of…
The man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s airport last year says he said “no” to a plea deal today, because he’s not guilty. Steve Carmody…
A judge has rejected a request to move the trial of a man who is accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport.Judge Linda Parker says the…
A Tunisian-born man who lives in Canada and stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology and celebrated the…
The officer who was stabbed in an attack at a Flint, Michigan, airport has participated in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade.WDIV-TV reports…
A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, will remain in jail while his case proceeds.Joan Morgan, an attorney for Amor…
A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, is returning to court to learn if he’ll remain in custody.Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR’…
The Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what authorities are investigating as a terrorist act has been discharged from a…