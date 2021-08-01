animal welfare

-
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says federal agencies that use certain animals for research should help find safe homes for them afterward.Peters is…
With temperatures over 90 degrees predicted for mid-Michigan all weekend, the Ingham County Animal Control released a reminder urging pet owners to…
A dog that was badly disfigured and abandoned has a new nose, thanks to a team from Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.WKAR's…
“It is never too late to expand the mind of a person on the autism spectrum.”These are the words of Dr. Temple Grandin, who’s sometimes referred to as the…