-
A “well-organized machine” of thieves appears to be behind the theft of tons of apples and pumpkins from orchards and farms in Michigan and Indiana,…
-
Michigan apple growers are expecting another strong showing this fall.A crop estimate of 25.25 million bushels was announced Friday. That's about the same…
-
On this edition of Current State - A Serving Up Science takeover: The MSU Fall 2018 Food Literacy and Engagement Poll shows what Americans understand and…
-
On this week's show: Michigan's Governors Race; Lawsuit alleging a 1992 sexual assault by Larry Nassar and cover-up; Political climate affecting…
-
Red Delicious apples have been around since the end of the 19th century. They were a favorite due to their dark red color, suggesting the apple's…
-
Michigan's apple crop is expected to be more bountiful than usual.A forecast released during a recent meeting of the U.S. Apple Association predicts…
-
Apple producers in Michigan have agreed to continue an advertising and promotion program for their industry.In a recent referendum, 75 percent of…
-
Michigan State University extension experts say they think this year's Michigan apple harvest is ahead of schedule. MLive reports that MSU extension says…
-
According to market researcher IBISWorld, hard cider sales have increased an average 27.5% annually during the last five years.That’s encouraging for…