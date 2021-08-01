-
The director of Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium is in Chile today and will observe the total eclipse of the sun as its path crosses South…
A total solar eclipse will cross the United States on August 21, 2017, and people are already making travel plans to get the best glimpse of it.WKAR’s…
On Monday, Mercury will pass between the earth and the sun. We talk with Shannon Schmoll and John French of MSU's Abrams Planetarium about the rare…
The Perseid meteor shower is back this month. A prime viewing spot is close to the Mackinac Bridge. Current State talks with Mary Stewart Adams of the…
Three years ago this month, a curious “first” unfolded in Michigan. That’s when a 600-acre county park just west of the Mackinac Bridge became our state’s…
Astronomers have found another black hole within a densely packed cluster of stars. Last year, an MSU lead research team discovered two black holes in a…
Between now and the end of the year, a rare treat will be streaking across the sky. Astronomers and amateur star-gazers alike are awaiting in anticipation…
In order to find out more about the potential for life on Mars, some scientists aren’t looking up, but down. A team of researchers are examining…