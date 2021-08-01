Austin Short

-
MMA in Lansing; BET Awards; Detroit Tigers; MLB Trade Deadline The S.W.A.P. Meet; James Moore; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin,"…
-
He’s in training to win a professional contract with UFC, with the tryouts coming later this month in Las Vegas.LANSING, Mich. – Dequan Townsend heads up…
-
VANDERBILT, Mich. - Ryse Brink’s mixed martial arts career almost ended before it even began.The 23-year-old fighter was raised in Vanderbilt, Michigan, a…
-
McDonald's All-American Game; Michigan State Men's Basketball 2017-2018; Jaren Jackson Jr.; Tommy Washington Jr.; In-depth Feature. On today's "Current…
-
Bracketology; March Madness; NCAA Tournament Day 1; New Content; Detroit Lions; Throwback Thursday.Let's get it going. On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
LANSING – Heavyweight Tommy Washington Jr. needed to have boxing taken away for him in order to see how much it meant to him. Washington, 30, is using his…
-
Current Sports Production Assistants; MSU Tennis; Gene Orlando; Ronald Mann; MMA; Hip-Hop.From MSU tennis to MMA to Common, there's something for everyone…
-
LANSING, Mich. – Boxing returned to the city of Lansing for the first time in seven years, when Ron De Leon Promotions staged a seven fight event at the…
-
Recruiting; Signing Day Wrap-Up; Pressure on High School Athletes; Super Bowl; Current Sports Production Assistants; Isaiah Hole.On today's "Current…