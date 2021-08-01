-
Automobile sales in the U.S. fell 2% in the first quarter, another sign the nation's economy is starting to slow.Automakers sold just over 4 million…
Sales of new vehicles in the U.S. rose slightly in 2018, defying predictions and highlighting a strong economy.Automakers reported an increase of 0.3…
Shares of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. tumbled Wednesday morning after the company cut vehicle prices by $2,000 and announced…
General Motors says it will ask the federal government for one national gas mileage standard, including a requirement that a percentage of auto companies'…
Ford Motor Co.'s net profit fell 37 percent in the third quarter as sales slowed in the U.S. and China.The company says it made $991 million from July…
January's U.S. auto sales are expected to be a little better than a year ago, but most analysts and automakers still predict a small full-year decline…
The U.S. auto industry's historic growth streak has ended, but demand for new vehicles — especially SUVs — remains healthy as the new year begins.U.S.…
Black Friday deals and strong consumer confidence pushed auto sales higher in November despite waning demand for post-hurricane replacement vehicles. U.S.…