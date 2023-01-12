MSU's electric autonomous bus rolls out new schedule

Michigan State University’s electric autonomous bus will resume regular service on campus beginning next week.

The bus was introduced on campus in late 2021 and began passenger service in April 2022.

Since then, it’s undergone some software updates and customer-inspired improvements, like better seats.

Though the bus is fully autonomous, there’s always a licensed driver at the wheel able to take control.

Adam Lawver is director of campus services with the MSU Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Facilities.

He says the bus will begin its daily route at commuter lot 89 near the corner of Farm Lane and Mt. Hope.

“That’s where the bus picks up every morning Monday through Friday around 8:25 a.m., and then it drops off on North Campus just north of the river where the auditorium is…about 10 to 12 minutes to go one way, depending on traffic,” Lawver said.

Lawver adds this technology can help transportation companies innovate their business models.

“Depending on the challenges with hiring and filling positions for certified bus drivers, this may be a helpful opportunity to continue operating the service as you move into the future,” he said.

The MSU electric autonomous bus will begin service on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

You can find the full schedule here.

