Last year it was all about chairs and headphones. This year it's time for T-shirts and sneakers — and more laptops. Back-to-school shopping in the U.S. is expected to top $37 billion.
The Michigan legislature on Monday sent its back-to-school plan to the Governor’s desk. The plan is receiving mixed reactions from education officials.…
Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under…
State superintendent Michael Rice delivered a report Tuesday to the Michigan State Board of Education where he offered recommendations on handling…
El 26 de Agosto, once mil estudiantes regresaran a clases en Lansing. Estos son los ultimos meses en el trabajo para la superintendente Yvonne Cammal…
Michigan residents could get a break on their back to school shopping. There are recently introduced bills that would create a back to school spending…
Thousands of Lansing students went back to class Tuesday morning. School district superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul told WKAR News, the district is in…