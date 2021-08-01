-
MSU men's basketball falls hard at Purdue; NFL playoffs weekend; College football national championship tonight.On today's Current Sports with Al Martin…
-
Lamar Jackson; Michael Vick; Tiger Woods; Max Bischel; Ron DeLeonSometimes your idols turn into your rivals. On this episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Colin Kaepernick; Baltimore Ravens; AP College Football Rankings; Otis Wiley; Michigan State Football; Ezekiel Elliott.Today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
It's Friday, and the crucial weekend series for the Detroit Tigers is a hot button topic. Also, Al and Alex recap the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh…