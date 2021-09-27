© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU Stays Undefeated In Thriller Against Nebraska, Lions Suffer Heartbreak By Tucker's Foot | Current Sports | Sep. 27, 2021

Published September 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
MSU Athletics
MSU Athletics
Jayden Reed charges up the field against Nebraska.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the busy sporting weekend, which included a thrilling overtime win for the Michigan State football team over Nebraska on Saturday night. Al breaks down how the improbable victory came about, as the Spartans move to 4-0 on the season. And, it's a kick that will be replayed for years to come. The Detroit Lions suffered heartbreak, as Justin Tucker nailed an NFL record 66-yard field goal at the end of regulation, breaking the hearts of Lions fans everywhere on Sunday.

Episode 1850

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinDetroit LionsBaltimore RavensNFLFord FieldMSU Football TeamMel TuckerNebraska FootballScott Frost

