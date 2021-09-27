MSU Stays Undefeated In Thriller Against Nebraska, Lions Suffer Heartbreak By Tucker's Foot | Current Sports | Sep. 27, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the busy sporting weekend, which included a thrilling overtime win for the Michigan State football team over Nebraska on Saturday night. Al breaks down how the improbable victory came about, as the Spartans move to 4-0 on the season. And, it's a kick that will be replayed for years to come. The Detroit Lions suffered heartbreak, as Justin Tucker nailed an NFL record 66-yard field goal at the end of regulation, breaking the hearts of Lions fans everywhere on Sunday.

Episode 1850