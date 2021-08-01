-
Detroit police officers could receive a seven percent raise over three years and a restoration of some benefits lost as part of the city's bankruptcy.The…
The Michigan Legislature on Wednesday unanimously voted to cut what are believed to be the nation's highest financial penalties for collecting excessive…
Bills designed to get a handle on municipalities' underfunded employee retirement benefits are going to Gov. Rick Snyder's desk for his expected…
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has come up with plans to overhaul the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick…
A deal to renew federal benefits for the country’s long-term unemployed continues to elude the U.S. Congress. However, supporters of the effort, which…
The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to the policy that allows live-in partners of state employees to be covered by their health…
A divided Michigan Court of Appeals panel has upheld extending health benefits to the live-in partners of state employees. As Michigan Public Radio’s Rick…
A judge has temporarily blocked full implementation of a new law requiring Michigan public school employees to pay more for their pensions.The Detroit…
The return of children to classrooms on Tuesday coincided with Governor Rick Snyder approving some big changes to how teachers will save for…
The Michigan Senate has approved a compromise bill that would end state-provided health coverage in retirement for new public school employees and require…