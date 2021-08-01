-
A Montreal man convicted of stabbing a police officer at a Flint, Michigan airport was in debt and saw the attack as a way to become a martyr while…
A Montreal man who told investigators that his "mission was to kill and be killed" was convicted of terrorism and other crimes Tuesday in the stabbing of…
A judge has rejected a request to move the trial of a man who is accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport.Judge Linda Parker says the…
A Tunisian-born man who lives in Canada and stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology and celebrated the…
The suspect in Wednesday’s attack on an airport police officer in Flint faces a federal felony charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District…
WKAR'S Reginald Hardwick breaks down the events of the lone wolf attack at Flint Bishop International Airport. 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Federal prosecutors…
