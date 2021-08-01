-
A state board has taken a step that clears the way for a petition campaign to amend the Michigan Constitution to move ahead. The Board of State Canvassers…
-
Groups backing two anti-abortion ballot drives in Michigan said Tuesday that they will begin collecting signatures within days after clearing procedural…
-
A state elections board is going to work on new rules to govern petition drives that want to get issues before the Legislature or on an election ballot.…
-
In the race for state Attorney General, Michigan voters will get to choose between a Democrat, a Republican…and a candidate without a party. Capital…
-
A campaign to amend the Michigan Constitution is asking a judge to order a state board to certify its question for the November ballot. Capital Bureau…
-
A group pushing to repeal Michigan's law that requires higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects wants the state to certify its…