© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Election board to meet on recount results

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST
IMG_4940_Absenteeballot.JPG
Karel Vega
/
WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers meets Wednesday to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot.

The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2 and 3, which added voting rights and abortion rights amendments to the Michigan Constitution. The Proposal 2 recounts were of precincts in Kalamazoo, Macomb, Muskegon and Oakland counties while the Proposal 3 recount spanned precincts in 43 counties.

Both proposals passed by wide margins and these recounts would have been barred if these were candidate races. But there are restraints under state law on candidate recount requests that don’t exist when it comes to ballot proposal recounts.

Jake Rollow with the Michigan Secretary of State said that’s a loophole that allowed these recounts to go forward even though there was zero chance of changing the outcome.

“What this really comes down to is sort of an exercise in futility,” he told Michigan Public Radio.

Rollow also said the payment from the group requesting the recounts – Election Integrity Fund and Force -- won’t cover all the costs.

“It will probably be less than $100,000 and the actual cost of carrying out this recount is probably up to about a million dollars,” he said, “and so the difference will be borne by taxpayers.”

Tags
WKAR News Election 2022Board of State Canvassers
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE