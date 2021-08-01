-
Two mid-Michigan police officers are on administrative leave amid an investigation after one of them struck a 16-year-old girl in the legs during an…
-
Police officers in a southern Michigan city now are using body cameras.Jackson Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt tells the Jackson Citizen…
-
Police officers in a southern Michigan city are among the latest in line for body cameras.The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the Jackson City Council…
-
Police officers in the state would follow stricter guidelines for body camera use under a law that passed through the State House of Representatives this…