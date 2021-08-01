-
Numerous cases of bottled water have been discovered inside a former school in Flint, Michigan.The Flint Journal reports the water was found by two people…
-
A western Michigan school has begun distributing bottled water after state environmental officials said it had elevated levels of toxic industrial…
-
Thousands of cases of bottled water have been distributed in southwestern Michigan as two communities respond to a contaminated water supply.Volunteers…
-
With more communities battling chemicals in their water, Democratic lawmakers say it’s time to hold hearings on PFAS. Those are compounds in a family of…
-
About 100 people crowded into Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's office lobby to demand that the state continue to provide bottled water to Flint…
-
People from Flint interrupted a state legislative session Wednesday to demand clean drinking water.They’re upset with the recent decision by Governor Rick…
-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for Nestle to pump a higher volume of water out of its well in West Michigan.…
-
An appeals court is being asked to overturn a ruling that a bottled-water company should be allowed to build a pumping station as part of its plans to get…