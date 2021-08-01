-
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is joining the Small Business Association of Michigan, where he will serve as president and lead the group's lobbying and…
Michigan politicians from both sides of the aisle remembered US Senator John McCain, who passed away after a long fight with cancer on Saturday.From US…
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is opening a new attack against Bill Schuette in the Republican gubernatorial primary, accusing him of not working much as attorney…
The pivotal moment in Michigan's Republican fight for governor may have occurred long before any of the main contenders had even entered the race.In the…
With the help of volunteers, the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is recovering from the June storm that left devastating floods. Katie…
The Detroit Regional Chamber's political action committee is endorsing Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in their…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette on Thursday voluntarily issued a financial disclosure statement showing personal assets totaling more…
The rain didn’t stop a sizable crowd from gathering outside in downtown East Lansing today to celebrate the progress being made on the Center City…
Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley lodged new accusations against gubernatorial rival Bill Schuette on Thursday, saying the attorney general was personally…
The four Republicans and three Democrats running for governor appeared together Thursday for the first time. Arguments about ethics and racism broke out…