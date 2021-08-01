-
MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio Final season?On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al discusses…
-
Michigan State football; LJ Scott; NFL Protests; Donald Trump; Detroit Lions; Brad Ausmus; Detroit Tigers.Sports never stop. On today's "Current Sports…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsjnIzReua8 The Megaphone trophy is headed back to South Bend. Notre Dame captured the coveted trophy with a 38-18 beat…
-
Detroit Lions; Matthew Stafford; Monday Night Football; Eli Manning; Mark Dantonio Press Conference; Notre Dame; Brian Kelly; Ron Deleon.One question is…
-
On today's "Current Sports" Al Martin talks about last night's NBA Finals Game 4, in which the Golden State Warriors topped the Cleveland Cavaliers to tie…