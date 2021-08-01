-
There are reports that long-time Michigan State University Trustee Joel Ferguson will not be on the ballot in November.Ferguson was first elected to the…
Two prominent survivors in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal are supporting Michigan State University trustee Brian Mosallam’s (mo-SAHL-um's) bid for…
Nancy Schlichting has resigned from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees after serving under a year of the remaining four years of George…
Michigan State University Interim President John Engler is under fire for emails he exchanged with an aide about victims of Larry Nassar. Nassar is the…
UPDATE: MSU Trustee Dianne Byrum has added her voice to calls for Interim MSU President John Engler to resign. Michigan State University Trustee Brian…
Michigan State University; Mark Hollis; Brian Breslin; Brian Mosallam; Lou Anna K. Simon; Lorenzo SantaviccaMark Hollis is now the lastest domino to fall…